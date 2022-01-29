Rapid Fire With Mahima Makwana:
Mahima Makwana has previously worked in daily soaps like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shubharambh and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and is now all set to make a mark in Bollywood too. In an exclusive fun rapid fire segment with India.com, the actress revealed the next director she wants to work with, her dream co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor, biggest competitor, next director she wants to work with, her favourite beauty product she cannot live by and the much more.Also Read - Video: After Daniel Craig Who Will Be Next '007', Is It Gonna Be A Black 'James Bond' This Time? Find Out Also Read - Actress Mouni Roy Ties Knot With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, Checkout Her Latest Wedding Video Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi On Short Film Verses Of War And How His First Ever Audition Turned Out To Be; Watch