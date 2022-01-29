Mahima Makwana has previously worked in daily soaps like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shubharambh and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and is now all set to make a mark in Bollywood too. In an exclusive fun rapid fire segment with India.com, the actress revealed the next director she wants to work with, her dream co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor, biggest competitor, next director she wants to work with, her favourite beauty product she cannot live by and the much more.