World Highest Railway Bridge Now in India Video: India now has the world's highest railway bridge, Chenab. The breath-taking Chenab Bridge is in Jammu and Kashmir. The construction of the bridge started in 2004. It is a concrete arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir . The bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal. This bridge is 1315m long. It is arguably the biggest civil engineering challenge faced by the Indian Railway in the recent history. The most sophisticated "Tekla" software is used for structural detailing. An engineering marvel, Chenab bridge is 35 m higher that the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. More than 1,300 workers and 300 engineers worked round the clock to complete the bridge. As per reports, the Chenab Bridge is being built at ₹1,486 crore.

