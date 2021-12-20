Bigg Boss 15 latest updates: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of reality show Bigg Boss 15 witnessed double elimination. Rakhi’s husband Ritesh Singh and Rajiv Adatia got eliminated from the show after receiving the least number of votes. Both the contestants entered show as wild card entries. Hearing her husband’s sudden elimination shocked Rakhi Sawant as she got emotional and started crying. From Domestic Violence Case to Bad Behaviour With Wife Rakhi, Know All Rakhi’s Husband Ritesh Who Got Eliminated From BB15, Salman and Fans Lash Him. Watch video to find out more on this news.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: "I Am A Fan Of Alia Bhatt", Sara Ali Khan On Atrangi Re And Her Desire To Work With Newly Wed Vicky Kaushal | Watch