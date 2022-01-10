How to Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Documents Required: Assembly elections in five states, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur– will be completed in seven phases with UP being the first to go to polls on February 10. Watch video to know, how to apply for Voter-ID and documents required.Also Read - Coronavirus Latest News: Covid-19 Experts in UK Says to Treat Coronavirus as A Flu; Watch Video

How to apply for a Voter ID card online – Step by Step Process Explained

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Click on National Voters Services Portal.

Click on “Apply online for registration of new voter”.

Enter details and upload the required documents.

Click on “Submit”.

Documents Required to Apply For a Voter's ID Card Online