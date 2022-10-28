Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched 5G services in eight cities Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. To use Airtel 5G Plus network on your smartphone, device needs to be compatible with 5G. Also, 5G sim cards are not required as the existing 4G SIM will get upgraded to 5G. If you are using Airtel network and still wondering whether you are on 5G or 4G network, then watch the video till the end as we have shared step-by-step-details on how to check if you can use 5G network on your smartphone. Also, you can know how to activate the 5G network on your smartphone in this video.