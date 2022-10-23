ICC T20 World Cup is going on in Australia. India and Pakistan faced each other after the Asia Cup in a one on one battle. India won the toss and choose to field. Pakistan gave a target of 160 runs in 20 overs, which India achieved and won the match. India struggled in the innings but Virat Kohli led India to victory with 82 runs not out. After India’s spectacular win, fans say ” Diwali Pehle Aagayi, Happy Diwali. Ind vs Pak playing live match update video of India’s win celebration from Australia.

IND vs PAK Live: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh Also Read - Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Bromance Goes VIRAL as India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets at MCG