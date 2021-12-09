India Mobile Congress 2021 : The biggest telecom industry event of the year i.e. India Mobile Congress 2021 commenced from 8th of December and will go on till 10th of December. The 3 day event will include telecom industry speakers like Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, Airtel cheif Sunil Mittal and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Mukesh Ambani, at the inaugration of IMC 2021 emphasised on the digital revolution in the country and said that India needs to migrate from 2G to 4G to 5G. Watch video for all the updates and announcements on India Mobile Congress 2021.Also Read - Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Launched In India, Booking Starts At Rs.499 | Checkout Key Features And Price