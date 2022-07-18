NASA unveiled the pictures of James Webb Space Telescope, which included Jupiter and whirling asteroids. The best among the five photos taken is the deep field photo of a cluster of galaxies. In fact, at least one of the galaxies seen in the photograph is 95% as old as the Big Bang. The other four photos include, 2 enormous clouds of gas and dust, images of Stephan’s Quintet and a Jupiter-sized exoplanet more than 1,100 light years away. Webb is expected to start a golden era in the study of the cosmos, according to astronomers. In this video we have showcased the thrilling pictures shared by NASA taken by the James Webb Space Telescope and also all about the telescope.It is a space-based observatory, optimized for infrared wavelengths, which will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. The equipment was developed over two decades at a whopping cost of $9 billion dollars. The telescope, built under contract by Northrop Grumman Corp, was launched on December 25, 2021.