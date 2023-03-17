Top Trending Videos

  • Video: Kapil Sharma Takes a Dig At His Co-Star Shahana Goswami’s Acting Skills [Exclusive]

Kapil Sharma talks about his Zwigato co-star Shahana Goswami's acting skills and why he says he feels she has a duplicate sister. Watch exclusive interview.

Published: March 17, 2023 11:27 AM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

Kapil Sharma interview: Comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen in his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th of March. Kapil Sharma talks about his Zwigato co-star Shahana Goswami’s acting skills and why he says he feels she has a duplicate sister. Watch exclusive interview here.

