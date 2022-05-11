Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular lovebirds of Tv industry. The adorable couple fell in love with each other in the 15th season of Bigg Boss house and since then they have been garnering headlines for their relationship. The couple keeps posting cute pictures on their social media which is absolutely loved by the fans. Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 in lead role, on the other hand Karan was seen as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. The adorable couple made a appearance together at the grand finale of Lock Upp that aired on 7th of May, wherein Kangana Ranaut asked a naughty question to both of them and the couple could not stop blushing. Watch video to find out more.Also Read - Mommy Kareena Kapoor And Little Jeh All Prepped Up For A Trip To Darjeeling | Watch Video