Video: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His ‘Shehzada’ Experience, Watch The Exclusive Interview

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada released on February 17 and witnessed a lukewarm response at the domestic box office. The film released along the success of Pathaan but failed to pick pace in the past week.

Kartik Aaryan exclusive interview: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada released on February 17 and witnessed a lukewarm response at the domestic box office. The film released along the success of Pathaan but failed to pick pace in the past week. Early estimates suggest that the Rohit Dhawan directorial failed to create magic on its second weekend. We talked to Kartik on his personal experience of the movie ‘Shehzada’. Watch the exclusive interview in the video.