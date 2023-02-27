Video: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His ‘Shehzada’ Experience, Watch The Exclusive Interview
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada released on February 17 and witnessed a lukewarm response at the domestic box office. The film released along the success of Pathaan but failed to pick pace in the past week.
Kartik Aaryan exclusive interview: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada released on February 17 and witnessed a lukewarm response at the domestic box office. The film released along the success of Pathaan but failed to pick pace in the past week. Early estimates suggest that the Rohit Dhawan directorial failed to create magic on its second weekend. We talked to Kartik on his personal experience of the movie ‘Shehzada’. Watch the exclusive interview in the video.
Also Read:
- Celebrities At Zee Cine Award: Kiara Advani Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown | Watch
- Uorfi Javed Drops a Sensuous Video, Flaunts Her Pink Hair Like a Boss Lady | Watch Video
- Shahid Kapoor Turns 42, Luxurious Cars To Swanky Apartment, Take a Look At The Mot Expensive Things Owned By Kabir Singh Actor - Watch
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.