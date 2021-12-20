The year 2021 was not an easy breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government from COVID-19 to the border standoff with China to the farmer’s protest. In wake of which, throughout the year, Modi government took some major decisions as it continued to face challenges. As the year comes to an end, watch video to find out the key decisions taken by the Modi government in 2021.

I-T Rules 2021: On February 25, the Centre framed the new I-T Rules, 2021, making it compulsory for OTT platforms and digital portals to form a grievance redressal system.

Free COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi on June 7 announced that the Centre will provide free vaccines to all from June 21.

Union Cabinet reshuffle: Modi government did a union cabinet reshuffle on July 7 and induced leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya and Sarbananda Sonowal into the Union Cabinet.

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: On Independence Day in 2021, PM Modi had announced the ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master Plan.

7 new defence companies: In October, PM Modi had announced that 41 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) firms would be converted into seven government-run corporate entities.

Farm laws repeal: PM Modi on November 19 announced that his government has decided to repeal the acts, bringing an end to the year-long protests.