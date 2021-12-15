Chanel is one of the largest luxury fashion brands in the world. Leena Nair is a British National, born in India. 52-year-old Leena was born and raised in Kohlapur. Earlier, Leena Nair was a costumer goods executive at 3Unilever (ULVR.L). Leena Nair worked at Unilever for 30 years. Recently she was chief of Human Resource and a member of executive committee at Unilever. Chanel was founded in 1910 by fashion legend Gabrielle “coco” Chanel. Chanel the $10 billion company competes with other luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermes, L’Oreal and Michael kors.