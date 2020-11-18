After Modi: Journey of a Common Man, director Umesh Shukla has come out with the second season of the web series titled, Modi Season 2: CM to PM. Actor Mahesh Thakur, who plays the lead role in the show, shares his experience in an exclusive interview with India.com. Mahesh said that he has got appreciation for his looks as he fits in the role of PM Modi. In CM to PM, makers will portray the journey of Narendra Modi from his childhood to his youth and then being the CM of Gujarat for three consecutive years. The web show will also showcase the challenges he had to go while becoming the Prime Minister. Also Read - BRICS Summit: PM Modi Slams Countries Supporting Terrorism, Calls it Biggest Threat For World

Watch the interview here: