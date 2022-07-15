Britain PM Boris Johnson’s resignation triggered a leadership search for a leader and then Liz Truss became the new PM of the UK. Although, just few days later, she resigned and now 10 Downing Street has Rishi Sunak as its first Indian-origin PM of UK. Sunak is the son-in-law of NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of the Bengaluru-based IT company Infosys. Watch video to know about Rishi Sunak’s personal life, education and his career.