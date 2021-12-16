Netflix New Plans : Online entertainment streaming service Netflix on Tuesday slashed off it’s subscription rate in India to Rs. 149 per month which earlier used to be Rs. 199. With this price drop, people will now be able to save about 18-60 percent depending on Netflix plan they subscribe to. Netflix took this move in order to generate more mass market content and expand it’s base in the country. Watch this video to checkout all the details related to new Netflix subscription plans.Also Read - Mercedes-Benz A200d Limo Review: An A Class Limousine? Know If It's Worth Buying Or Not | Watch Video