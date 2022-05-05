Ranbir and Alia spotted : Bollywood’s adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony on 14th of April. Since then the fans have been wanting to see the love birds making a public appearance together. The wish of the fans did come true, but in a different way. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in the film city at the same set. However, the couple wasn’t spotted together but at different places. This has left fans wondering what are they doing on the same set and is there something new cooking up between them. Watch this viral video here.Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Party: Bhaijaan Makes A Grand Entry, Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper In A Cool Shirt And Hat | Watch Video