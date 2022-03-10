Internet is full of bizarre and weird content. Everyday we stumble upon something that either leaves us shocked or awestruck. And just like everyday, once again we have a video for you that will definitely leave you in confusion. A hilarious clip of two men working out with a huge bear has gone viral on internet. In this 30 second clip, one man is seen doing pull-ups on a branch of a tree, while the other one is doing boxing. And shockingly, the bear was also seen pressing down on branch along with the two men. This funny video was posted by a Twitter handle Certified Vakabon and has crossed more that 29 million views so far. Watch yourself.