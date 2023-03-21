Video: PM Modi Enjoys Golgappa With Japanese PM Fumio Kishida In Delhi – Watch

Top Trending Videos

In the video, Kishida is seen having Pani puri with PM Modi by his side. PM Modi later shared pictures of the two eating Golgappa on his Twitter. Watch video. 

Published: March 21, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

PM Modi enjoys Golgappa with Japan PM: Japanese PM Funio Kishida who is an official trip in India was seen relishing Pani Puri with PM Narendra Modi. Prior to this, both leaders visited Bal Bodhi tree at the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. Now, the video of both the PM’s enjoying Pani Puri is going viral on social media In the video, Kishida is seen having Pani puri with PM Modi by his side. PM Modi later shared pictures of the two eating Golgappa on his Twitter. Watch video.

