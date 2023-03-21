Video: PM Modi Enjoys Golgappa With Japanese PM Fumio Kishida In Delhi – Watch
In the video, Kishida is seen having Pani puri with PM Modi by his side. PM Modi later shared pictures of the two eating Golgappa on his Twitter. Watch video.
PM Modi enjoys Golgappa with Japan PM: Japanese PM Funio Kishida who is an official trip in India was seen relishing Pani Puri with PM Narendra Modi. Prior to this, both leaders visited Bal Bodhi tree at the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. Now, the video of both the PM’s enjoying Pani Puri is going viral on social media In the video, Kishida is seen having Pani puri with PM Modi by his side. PM Modi later shared pictures of the two eating Golgappa on his Twitter. Watch video.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.