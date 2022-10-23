Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya this evening to participate in Diwali celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi after he landed in Ayodhya. Around 18 lakh earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav. PM Modi’s Diwali celebrations also included green fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas in Ram ki Nagri ‘Ayodhya’. PM Modi offered prayers at the Ayodhya Ram temple too. Watch video of PM Modi’s Diwali Celebration in Ayodhya.