The Indian Air Force inducted the first batch of made in India – Light Combat Helicopter, in a boost to its combat prowess as the multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. The Light Combat Helicopter is developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability. The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments, as well as for supporting ground forces.