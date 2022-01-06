Army officer Preet Chandi has made history with her solo trip to the south pole. She is a first women to complete a solo trip to the south pole. She announced about her adventure through her blog on 3 January. ‘I made it to the south pole where it’s snowing’: Preet Chandi. She had mixed emotions while she wrote her blog. Chnadi’s adventure began in November 2021. She started her journey from Antarctica’s Hercules Inlet. For next few days she was skiing solo. She completed 700 miles (1126km) of trek in 40 days.