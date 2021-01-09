In an exclusive interview with India.com, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma opens up on his upcoming horror movie, 12 ‘O’ Clock featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Flora Saini, Manav Kaul, Krishna Gautam and Makarand Deshpande. RGV also adresses questions pertaining to his expansive career, including the movie that put him on the map, directing a new face like Nagarjuna in Bollywood with Shiva, when he has felt it’s the right time to work with stars and newcomers according to the project. Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma to go 'Completely Naked' For His Three-Part Biopic, Read on

He also answered the question 'What all went wrong with Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag'. Watch the interview.