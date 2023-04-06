Home

Video: Salman Khan Imports NISSAN’s Most Expensive SUV, Here’s Why The Car Is a Unique Piece | Checkout Features

Salman Khan NISSAN SUV: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been spotted travelling in his new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV along with personal security and local police in Mumbai. The Nissan Patrol is the most expensive SUV ever made by Nissan and is not officially sold in India, suggesting that Khan imported the vehicle privately. The rugged SUV is a popular choice for bulletproofing and is highly sought-after in Southeast Asia. The video of Salman Khan in his new SUV has been widely shared on social media. Watch video to the feature the car boasts.