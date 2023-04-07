Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Working In PAN India Films, ‘Never Dreamt That I Could Come This Far’

Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke on working in PAN India films. She said she never dreamt of coming this far. Watch video.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come a long way fighting all the challenges and battling all the problems she came across in the past few years. The actress who built her name in the South film industry is now a pan-India star after she left everyone awestruck with her performance in The Family Man and a special song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She is currently enjoying fame beyond south becoming a successful star nationwide.