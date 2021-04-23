As the nation battles the Covid-19 virus, the centre has announced to launch the most crucial phase of the coronavirus vaccination from May 1st for all above 18 years. Initially, there was some confusion over the date of the registration process. However, the centre has clarified that the CoWin registration for the 18+ individuals will begin from April 28.

From May 1st, every single Indian above 18 years of age would be eligible for the Covid jab. If you're eligible and want to get yourself vaccinated you will have to register yourself on the CoWin portal as there will be no walk-ins available at the hospitals.

Step-by-Step Guide To Register For Vaccine On CoWin App

Open the CoWin portal on your phone or laptop. For registration, enter your mobile number. You will be prompted for an OTP. Enter the OTP and verify your number. After that, a page will open that will ask you to fill in details such as name, age, area of residence.

One should note that as far as ID proof is concerned, go for a photo ID. You can select the choice of hospital-based in your area after you enter the PIN code. You can also select if you want to get vaccinated at a private facility or a government centre.

Also, importantly, one should be clear that there is a single portal for registration with any mobile app for CoWin registration.

Always wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowded places and follow all the govt guidelines and protect yourself from the deadly virus.