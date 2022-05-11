A new debate has exploded after allegations that there was a Lord Shiva temple beneath The Taj Mahal. In the Allahabad High Court, a petition has been filed requesting an investigation into the “history” of the Taj Mahal and opening of the doors of its “22 rooms” to see “the truth, whatever it is”. Taj Mahal is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. It is claimed that the Taj Mahal was a Lord Shiva temple. Let’s have a look at some facts about Taj Mahal. Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal in the memory of his third wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1648 AD.