RRR success party : SS Rajamouli’s directorial film RRR’s box office collection has gone insane. The film has hit 1000 crores milestone. The action-packed film has made fans go wild. RRR was released on 24th of March and features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Now, after the grand success of the film, SS Rajamouli hosted a grand bash on Wednesday to celebrate the success of the film. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan various Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Johnny Lever, and Huma Qureshi was spotted at the party. Aamir Khan was seen hugging a few actors as they all celebrated the success of RRR together. Watch video.Also Read - Video: This is How Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Shweta Tiwari Lost Weight, and Became Boss Babes