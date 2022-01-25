Joe Biden Video: US President Joe Biden was on Monday caught on a hot mic, abusing a reporter from a US news network after the journalist asked a question on the issue of inflation. After the video went viral on social media, Joe Biden personally called the journalist to ‘Clear the Air’ and answer his inflation query. Watch video to know what US President Joe Biden called Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.Also Read - 'Stupid Son Of A...': US President Biden Hits Out As Reporter Asks Him Question On Inflation