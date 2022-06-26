Tips to keep private parts clean and hydrated during monsoon: Every woman is beautiful and every aspect of their life and body is beautiful too. Vaginal hygiene has always been a forbidden issue in our culture. There are many women till the date who are awkward to talk about feminine hygiene. Intimate health is an important part of a women’s overall health. In this video we have shared some tips which women can follow to keep intimate parts clean and hygienic specially during the monsoon season.

Intimate hygiene tips:

1- Try to keep your intimate area dry: There are women who sweat a lot near their intimate area, if you are not in habit of wiping your vagina after urinating, it can cause wetness and may put you at risk of vaginal infection. So, one should make sure that they keep their intimate parts clean and dry.

2- Keep yourself hydrated: To maintain vaginal health, one should drink plenty of water which helps in keeping the urinary tract healthy.

3- Avoid tight clothes: Wearing skinny jeans or tight bottom which make difficult to breath, limit the movement and restrict air flow can cause more amount of sweat and can also be responsible for increasing bad bacteria or infection, so wear lose and comfortable clothes.

4- Change Sanitary pads after 4-5 hours: If you are on your period, it is important to maintain hygiene in your feminine area as there are high chances to get infected of vaginal infection. If you are using sanitary pads and tampons, you should change it after every 4-5 hours to avoid skin rashes and bad odour and also wash your intimate area every time you go to the washroom.

5- Maintain Healthy Food Habit: A healthy diet plays a very important role in maintaining vaginal health. you should avoid eating extra spicy and oily food. Instead, you should intake of food which is rich in fibre, nutrition which help in enhancement of healthy bacteria in the vagina.

