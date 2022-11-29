Top Recommended Stories
Video: What is BRCA Gene Testing And Is Cancer Genetic? Doctor Explains
What is BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 test? Who should get tested for BRCA testing? Types of testing to done to know about BRCA genes, doctor has explained in this video in detail.
What is BRCA Gene Testing: Is Cancer Genetic? This is a very common question among people. Dr. Samit Purohit Associate Director – Medical Oncology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh has explained in the video whether cancer is genetic or not. What is BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 test? Who should get tested for BRCA testing? Types of testing to done to know about BRCA genes.
