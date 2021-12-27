All about Covid-19 Precautionary Dose:
PM Modi made the major announcement on December 25, and called for the third dose and termed it precautionary dose and not booster dose. Third Dose of Covid-19, to be administered to Frontline Workers And 60 plus With Comorbidities from January 10? Watch video to know what you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab, gap between the second dose and this third precaution dose, Which will be the vaccine for this precaution dose? Will a certificate be provided for Precautionary dose and how to download?