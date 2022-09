Throwback Video of Queen Elizabeth 11 when she met Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar: Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Virat Kohli scored 122 runs, his 71st century after 2019 against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup match on September 8. In 2019 during the World Cup, Virat Kohli met Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace. During that time, trollers on the internet wrote ‘Bring Back Kohinoor’. In fact, God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar also met Queen Elizabeth II in 1999.Also Read - Teabag Used By Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 Sells On eBay For USD 12,000 After Death