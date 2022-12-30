Video: When The Greatest Footballer Pele Visited India And Played At The Iconic Eden Gardens Stadium – WATCH

VIDEO: One of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, perhaps the greatest, Pele is no more. Watch video to the see when the greatest footballer Pele visited India.

When Pele Visited India Video: One of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, perhaps the greatest, Pele is no more. Brazil’s joint all-time record scorer won three World Cups as a player, in 1958, 1962, 1970. Over a 14-year international career, he scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for his country. Nicknamed “the Black Pearl” and “the King”, Pelé was one of only 3 players to have scored in four World Cups. In 1,363 games, he scored 1,281 goals. At the time of his retirement in 1977 more than twice as many as his nearest challenger. His first visit to India was in 1977 when he flew down to Kolkata. Lakhs of people gathered outside the Dum Dum Airport to greet the Brazilian legend. 80,000-odd spectators filled the Eden Gardens to see Pele. Years later, in 2015, the Brazilian great was once again back in India. His most recent visit was in 2018. He was also interviewed by India’s best-known football face, Bhaichung Bhutia. Watch video to the see the glimpse of when the greatest footballer Pele visited India.