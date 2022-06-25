Pulses are loaded with proteins and hence they make for a major part of our diet. Although, they are a little difficult to digest the dal in the heat. In such a situation, you should consume those pulses which are easily digested and beneficial for the body. In this video we will tell you about the pulses that one should consume during the summers that will be keep the body cool and can easily be digested.In summer, most people avoid eating chana dal. This is because they think it is difficult to digest and can increase body heat. But that is not so. While it is beneficial to eat chana dal in summer. It is rich in fiber, iron, magnesium and calcium in the body which is helpful in reducing stomach problems in summer. Just you have to keep in mind that make chana daal by soaking and eating it and avoid sleeping. Also, drink plenty of water after eating it.Rich in several minerals (calcium, phosphorus and iron), moong is easily digestible. Moong has cooling properties, which makes it an excellent summer food. You can eat moong dal in several forms. Steam sprouted moong lightly, salad mixed with tomatoes, chopped onions and green chilli. The traditional rice and moong combination is the khichdi, which is the ayurved prescription for resting the digestive system and improving the liver.Black gram or Urad dal is a rich source of nutrition and fibre. This fiber can help in improving digestion. If you are suffering from stomach constipation, diarrhea, cramps, or bloating and you want to get rid of those problems, include Urad dal in your diet. The report says that Urad dal is also effective in healing piles, colic disorder and is best for good liver stimulants.The richness of iron and fiber in arhar dal, the essential nutrients play a vital role in correcting iron deficiency anaemia and pumps iron levels. Toor dal on average offers 6-12% of the daily requirement of iron. Regular addition of toor dal in your meal is beneficial for patients suffering from hypertension as they are prone to increased risk of heart disease.

