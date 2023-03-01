Video: Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up On His New Song Kanna Vich Waaliyan | EXCLUSIVE Interview
. In an exclusive conversation, Yo Yo Honey Singh said he has done many romantic songs before ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ like Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Brown Brown and many more. The new song ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ has been written by Hommie Dilliwala and Yo Yo Honey Singh has rapped in the song.
Honey Singh exclusive interview: Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been making headlines for his song ‘Kudi Chamkeeli’, from Akshay Kumar- and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Sefliee’ has some good news for his Punjabi audience. He launched his song ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ in collaboration with Hommie Dilliwalla in Delhi on Tuesday. In an exclusive conversation, Yo Yo Honey Singh said he has done many romantic songs before ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ like Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Brown Brown and many more. The new song ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ has been written by Hommie Dilliwala and Yo Yo Honey Singh has rapped in the song. The rapper/singer also said Apache Indian and Dr. Dre were his favourite artists and he is inspired by Apache Indian.
Also Read:
- Uorfi Javed Video: Times When Bigg Boss OTT Left Netizens Speechless With Her Sensuous Avatars, Checkout Her Impressive Summer Outfits
- Video: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His 'Shehzada' Experience, Watch The Exclusive Interview
- Celebrities At Zee Cine Award: Kiara Advani Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown | Watch
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.