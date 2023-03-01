Home

Video: Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up On His New Song Kanna Vich Waaliyan | EXCLUSIVE Interview

Honey Singh exclusive interview: Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been making headlines for his song ‘Kudi Chamkeeli’, from Akshay Kumar- and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Sefliee’ has some good news for his Punjabi audience. He launched his song ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ in collaboration with Hommie Dilliwalla in Delhi on Tuesday. In an exclusive conversation, Yo Yo Honey Singh said he has done many romantic songs before ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ like Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Brown Brown and many more. The new song ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ has been written by Hommie Dilliwala and Yo Yo Honey Singh has rapped in the song. The rapper/singer also said Apache Indian and Dr. Dre were his favourite artists and he is inspired by Apache Indian.