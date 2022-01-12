Actor Siddharth Apology to Saina Nehwal on Twitter: Actor Siddharth has apologised for his rude joke on badminton player Saina Nehwal following an uproar over his recent remark on Twitter. Badminton star Saina today said she is “happy” that the actor has said sorry for the tweet. The uproar happened when Saina had tweeted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Security Breach In Punjab. She had tweeted, No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. To this, Actor Siddharth had quoted Saina’s tweet and wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world…Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you. Watch vide to know in detail about the controversy.Also Read - ‘Sorry About Joke That Didn’t Land’: Actor Siddharth Issues Apology to Saina Nehwal Over His ‘Rude Joke’