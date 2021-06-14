Vidya Balan on Hum Paanch Reunion, Kahaani 3 & More/ Exclusive Video Interview: Bollywood Star Vidya Balan is known for her incredible roles in ‘Kahaani’, ‘Tumhari Sullu’ and many more where she has constantly portrayed the character of a strong and independent women. Now, the bold actress is back with another movie ‘Sherni’, playing the role of forest officer fighting against patriarchy. The trailer of the movie is out on Amazon Prime and is set to release on June 18th. In this interview, Vidya Balan opens up on Hum Paanch Reunion, Kahaani 3 and more. Watch Interview. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary | Complete Life Story