Vidyut Jammwal recently bagged the title of 10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world. The list also includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and 'Man vs Wild' host Bear Grylls. Talking about his new movie Yaara, Vidyut says he is really happy with the response of the trailer and is excited about the movie.

Jammwal talked about insider vs outsider debate. He said, 'If you are not from the industry it is difficult, but you can't just give up'. He also said the industry doesn't need to change but people in the industry need to be more kind.

Watch the full interview here: