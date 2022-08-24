Liger featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After the trailer and songs were released, excited fans have been waiting for the film to release. Liger looks like an International project that is backed by the vision of Director Puri Jagannadh and producer Karan Johar. While speaking to india.com, Vijay Deverakonda revealed how he approached Karan Johar for a pan-world film. Liger will be released on August 25, Thursday.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on Matching Ananya Panday’s Energy on Sets: ‘She is Overdramatic...’ | EXCLUSIVE

Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday’s exclusive video interview here. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday's Working Experience With Mike Tyson - WATCH