Vijayakanth: Director Vetrimaran pays tribute to DMDK captain Vijaykanth
The mortal remains of DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai on December 28. The mortal remains will be kept at Island Ground from 6 am to 1 pm for the public to pay their last respects. Director Vetrimaran arrived at the DMDK office to pay tribute to Captain Vijaykanth who passed away yesterday