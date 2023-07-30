Vikas Khanna Life Story: How a Homeless Immigrant Defied All Odds In Life To Become One Of The Richest Chefs Of India – Watch Video

Home

Vikas Khanna was born in Amritsar in 1971 to Davinder Khanna and Bhindu Khanna. He was born with misaligned legs and forced to put on wooden footwear until he was in his teenage years. Because he couldn't walk or play like other kids, he frequently became the target of taunts from his peers.

Vikas Khanna Life Story: One of the wealthiest chefs of India, Vikas Khanna is known for his culinary prowess. But getting to where he is know required hum to overcome multiple challenges and struggles. Let's take a look at the inspiring story of the celebrity chef Vikas Khanna who defied all the odds in life to become an international figure in the culinary industry. Vikas Khanna was born in Amritsar in 1971 to Davinder Khanna and Bhindu Khanna. He was born with misaligned legs and forced to put on wooden footwear until he was in his teenage years. Because he couldn't walk or play like other kids, he frequently became the target of taunts from his peers. Vikas was one of those kids who would stay at home and watch his Biji prepare various meals at home rather than playing outdoors with other kids. He often sought safety in the kitchen with her who not only taught him how to cook but also encouraged him to learn the skill.

