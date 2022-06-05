Vikram Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj has already made an indelible mark in the Tamil film industry with films like Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Master, which received critical acclaim and were hailed as instant classics by both the audience and critics. He’s back with Vikram, his latest film, and this time he’s joined by a fantastic trio in Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.Also Read - Vikram Box Office Day 2: Kamal Haasan's Actioner Beats Beast at US Box Office, Struggles in Hindi Belt

Does it need to be said how wonderful Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil are as actors, with every supporting character executing their part to perfection? It is worth mentioning how effortlessly Haasan pulls off heavy action at the age of 67.