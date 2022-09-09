Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan love affairs: The trailer of much awaited film Vikram vedha which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan trailer has been launched on 8th of September. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the runaway Tamil hit of the same name which was released in 2017. The action packed trailer looks promising and the unique story line has indeed left fans waiting eagerly for the release of the film which will happen on 30th September. Well, fans are excited to see said and Hrithik together on screen. Both the actors are amongst the finest artists in b town who have given several hits on box office. Hrithik and Saif have always manage to grab eyeballs be it their professional lives. So let’s have a look at the personal lives of Vikram Vedha stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as we discuss there love affairs that caught everyone’s attention. Watch video.Also Read - Esha Gupta Video: Internet's Favourite Sensation Drops a Lehenga Look on Insta, Fans Say 'Nazar Naa Lage'