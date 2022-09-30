Vikram Vedha Public Review: We’ve seen Bollywood superstars Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali khan promote their highly anticipated film Vikram vedha. The Movie has been released in the theatre today. Vikram vedha is an action-packed movie, the story of a cop trying to hunt down a dreaded criminal. Vedha is a gangster based in Lucknow who has committed 16 murders till date. He has become so notorious that the Uttar Pradesh police have created a Special Task Force (STF) to finish him and his gang. Headed by Vikram, the force gets a tip that Vedha’s gang members are hiding in a faraway abandoned structure. With a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore, it certainly is one of the biggest Considering the hype and advance booking for the film, Vikram Vedha is expected to witness one of the biggest opening day box office collections in India. Watch Public ReviewAlso Read - Vikram Vedha Review: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Bring Popcorn Entertainment But...!

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites