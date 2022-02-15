Guess which celeb from the film industry just got married after Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Mouni Roy -Suraj Nambiar, and Karishma Tanna- Varun Bhangera? It’s no one but ‘Haseen Dilruba’ fame Vikrant Massey. According to reports, the couple registered their marriage on February 14, 2022. It was a small ceremony with only relatives and close friends present. The couple has yet to make an official social media disclosure. The actor announced his engagement with his lover Sheetal Thakur in 2019. They worked together on the online series ‘Broken But Beautiful.’ In an exclusive interview with India.com, Vikrant revealed his Valentine’s Day plans and what he adores about his partner, and what he despises about her.Also Read - Vikrant Massey's Most IRRITATING Thing; Kriti Kharbanda Answers | Exclusive Rapid Fire
