The current favourite groom of the nation Vikrant Massey after the success of Haseen Dillruba is back once again with the movies 14 Phere with actress Kriti Kharbanda, which is slated to release on ZEE5 on July 23. In this exclusive video interview, Vikrant revealed how much he related with the character played by him in the film in real life, the on-set fun cricket session fun, the next actor he wants to work with. The leading lady Kriti Kharbhanda revealed her favourite person in the world and how she dreamt of doing “bhaag ke shaadi”. We also spoke to Devanshu Kumar, the film’s director, who spoke about how he came up with the idea of 14 phere and the casting of Vikrant and Kriti. Watch watch rapid fire round between Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda video to find out more…