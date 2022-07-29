Vikrant Rona Public Review: The much awaited Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona has hit the theatres. Apart from Kiccha Sundeep, the fantasy action film also stars Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and has been loved by the fans ever since it’s trailer got released because of it’s amazing 3D visuals. As the film releases people have been praising the plot line, characters and detailing in the film. Watch this video to know what people have to say about Vikrant Rona and whether it’s a hit or a flop. Watch video.Also Read - Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 1: Kiccha Sudeep Rocks as Boss Again, Film Earns Massively - Check Detailed Collection Report