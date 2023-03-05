Home

Video Gallery

Villagers Along LoC In Nowshera Struggle To Find Market For Local Sweets – Watch Video

Villagers Along LoC In Nowshera Struggle To Find Market For Local Sweets – Watch Video

Restricted by limited scope of sale of their produce, the villagers said, majority of households involved in the production of Kalakand often have to throw away their surplus in the fields.

Residing along the barbed wire fence of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector, villagers engaged in producing sweet milk cakes, locally known as ‘Kalakand’, are eyeing government support to market it in and outside the Union territory. Restricted by limited scope of sale of their produce, the villagers said, majority of households involved in the production of Kalakand often have to throw away their surplus in the fields.