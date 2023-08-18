Home

Vindhyagiri: President Murmu Launches ‘Vindhyagiri’, The Advanced Stealth Frigate For Indian Army – WATCH

Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), boasting enhanced stealth capabilities, cutting-edge weaponry, advanced sensor systems, and proficient platform management technology.

President Murmu Launches ‘Vindhyagiri’: Vindhyagiri, a Project 17A Frigate, was launched by Prez Murmu at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited in Kolkata. Governor CV Ananda Bose along with CM Mamata Banerjee were also present at the launch. Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), boasting enhanced stealth capabilities, cutting-edge weaponry, advanced sensor systems, and proficient platform management technology. This state-of-the-art frigate serves as a technological pinnacle, paying a fitting homage to its predecessor, the esteemed INS Vindhyagiri.

